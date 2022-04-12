Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 22, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 22, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLAN, RICHARD A Appoints: ALLAN, RICHARD J AMORE, DOROTHY L Appoints: BRITTON, VIRGINIA MARY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC BUDGEN, DOLORES B Appoints: BURKE, SUSAN M CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: ACKERMAN, JOELLYN MARIE FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, ...

