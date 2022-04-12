Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / No jail or restitution for Robert Morgan after guilty plea

No jail or restitution for Robert Morgan after guilty plea

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 12, 2022 0

What began nearly four years ago as an alleged massive fraud conspiracy is about to end with a lenient sentence for Rochester developer Robert Morgan.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo