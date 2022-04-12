Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY lieutenant governor arrested in campaign donation scheme

NY lieutenant governor arrested in campaign donation scheme

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE and TOM HAYS April 12, 2022 0

ALBANY — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal. Benjamin, a Democrat, was accused in an indictment of participating in ...

