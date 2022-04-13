MCBA President’s Message: Law Day offers opportunity to gather and celebrate

I have a favor to ask…

The MCBA is having a cocktail reception for Law Week on Tuesday, May 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 in the huge tent at Woodcliff, and I really want ALL of you to attend.

We need to come back together. It’s been too long, and we need to try to get back to where we were before the pandemic. We need to socialize, break bread and have a drink together. Plus, we’ll be recognizing some of our 2022 award recipients, so you’ll get to celebrate with them!

(Of course, if you can’t join us because you’re immune-compromised or taking care of a family member who is, I clearly understand.)

But if you’re like me and going out these days to restaurants and other public venues, how about you join us for a little camaraderie, a beverage and some yummy appetizers? Come on — if you’re already out and about, why not?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been too focused the last couple of years on making sure that I was hitting my goals. All the fear that the pandemic brought has made me double down on my work efforts. But that’s caused me to forget about a number of my relationships. And what’s the point of hitting work goals if we’re couped up in our offices and leaving our relationships behind?

We humans need human interaction — and by interaction, I mean more than a bunch of conference calls and Zoom meetings.

Remember when Law Day would bring out two or three hundred lawyers for lunch? Whatever happened to those events? Yeah, maybe they could be too long some years, but they brought us together!

When was the last time you were able to see a bunch of your colleagues together in one place? This year’s Law Week Cocktail Reception will do just that — but only if everyone shows up!

I promise you’ll have a good time. We just had the 5th Annual Solo/Small Firm Conference last Friday and it was great to see everyone in person.

I’m looking forward to seeing you there!

To register for the reception, contact Susan Hearn at the MCBA.

Bradley Kammholz is the 2021-22 President of the Monroe County Bar Association and is a partner at Kammholz Rossi PLLC. He can be reached at brad@kammholzrossi.com.