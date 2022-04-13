Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 22-23, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 22-23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 22, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT AKAR, SETOR M Favor: FIVE STAR BANK BELL, WALTER et ano Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION BRITO-VASQUEZ, MARTHA J Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION FRYE, KIMBERLY R Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PADILLA, SONIA Favor: BRITE AND BEAUTIFUL LTD SOWELL, TOYEKER S Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP TWENTYFIVE, MICHAEL Favor: MID-TOWN ATHLETIC CLUB LLC JUDGMENT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo