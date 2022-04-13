Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 23, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 23, 2022 LIEN RELEASE HARPER, TODD D Favor: USA/IRS IATOMASI, PETER Favor: USA/IRS RYAN, MICHAEL J Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN YORUK PROPERTIES LLC Favor: VICTOR EXCAVATING, INC Amount: $839.40 102 YORUK FOREST LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534    

