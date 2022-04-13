Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 5, 2022            122 NOT PROVIDED CILINO, SALVATORE Property Address: 3280 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $431,200.00 REO HOLDINGS 155 LLC & REO HOLDINGS 155 LLC Property Address: 150-154 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: HIVE INVESTORS LLC Amount: $811,027.75 14420 KIMBALL, PAUL M & KIMBALL, ...

