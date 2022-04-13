Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 23, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DICK, BARBARA M Appoints: DICK, JEFFREY P HOFFMAN, ANN M Appoints: HOFFMAN, JENNIFER A PIES, DIANE Appoints: GOTHAM, SARA BETH  

