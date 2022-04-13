Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New hearing ordered in assault case

New hearing ordered in assault case

Defense lawyer was kept out of hearing on document access

By: Bennett Loudon April 13, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed an order of protection because the defendant’s lawyer was not allowed to review relevant documents and participate in the hearing that preceded the judge’s order. The order was issued against defendant Larenzo Escobales by Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy III on March 18. Escobales was charged with first-degree assault, ...

