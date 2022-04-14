Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 6, 2022            65  NOT PROVIDED 78 AVONDALE PARK LLC to TSM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Property Address: 78 AVONDALE PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12646 Page: 0300 Tax Account: 121.68-3-21 Full Sale Price: $355,000.00 14420 CUNNINGHAM, MICHAEL J SR to MARSHALL, DEREK T et ano Property Address: 3003 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo