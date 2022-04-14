Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 24, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 24, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CLEAR WATER CONSULTING PO BOX 11, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 - - SMITH, DAVID A 16 AUTUMN CHAPEL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CLASSIC TOUCH CLEANING 2236 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, WALWORTH NY 14568 - - LEVY, SUSAN A 2236 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, WALWORTH NY ...

