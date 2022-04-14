Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 23-24, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 23-24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 23, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT LINDSEY, SHAKEELA M 108 CLEON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $2,678.00 LYNAH, ALEC 53 ROSSMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 MACGREGOR, RONALD 52 NORTH STREET APARTMENT C, LE ROY NY 14482 Favor: RIGA TOWN COURT Amount: $240.00 MARSHALL, JETTE 6 DOWLING CIRCLE APARTMENT B3, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo