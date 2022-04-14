Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 6, 2022            85 NOT PROVIDED CACCAMISE, KELLY M & CACCAMISE, MICHAEL L Property Address: 1866 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $200,000.00 FLOWER CITY PROPERTIES & CONSTRUCTION LLC Property Address: 114 LE FROIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JAMES A ...

