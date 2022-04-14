Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 24, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY WEILAND, BURTON D Appoints: PHILLIPS, YVONNE  

