With fraud charges behind him, Morgan will rebuild, rise again, lawyer says

With fraud charges behind him, Morgan will rebuild, rise again, lawyer says

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 14, 2022 0

He went from facing a litany of federal charges in an alleged $500 million real estate fraud scheme to a guilty plea on one single felony count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. No prison time. No huge fine. No restitution necessary. In the playbook of How to Escape the Grasp of Federal Prosecutors, Rochester developer Robert ...

