Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Drug conviction tossed over illegal arrest

Drug conviction tossed over illegal arrest

By: Bennett Loudon April 15, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed drug and loitering convictions and suppressed evidence and statements made by the defendant because there was no probable cause for the arrest.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo