Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Distribution of marital assets: Mussmacher v. Mussmacher

Fourth Department – Distribution of marital assets: Mussmacher v. Mussmacher

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Distribution of marital assets Pension – Statute of limitations Mussmacher v. Mussmacher CA 21-00616 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff and defendant were divorced by a judgment entered in 1994. The judgment of divorce incorporated but did not merge the parties’ written stipulation providing that the defendant’s pension ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo