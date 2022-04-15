Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Judgement of divorce: Vandamme v. Curran

April 15, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Judgement of divorce Separation agreement – Vacatur Vandamme v. Curran CA 21-00743 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendant husband appealed from the denial of his motion to vacate the judgment of divorce entered upon his default and rescind the parties’ separation agreements. Ruling: The appellate Division affirmed. The court ...

