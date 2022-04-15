Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 7, 2022          59  NOT PROVIDED JOHN B MARTIN & SONS LLC to HERVEY, CYNTHIA et ano Property Address: VACANT LAND LAKE ROAD EAST FORK, HAMLIN NY Liber: 12646 Page: 0583 Tax Account: 013.02-1-7.2 Full Sale Price: $7,500.00 14420 AVERY-DETOY, LAUREL A et ano to DETOY, JESSICA L et ano Property ...

