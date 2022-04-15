Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 24-25, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 24-25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 24, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT PERALEZ, KRISTINA M 347 LAURELTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $240.00 REOME, RYAN A 18 N MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 SALLERSON, SHANE E 305 N LINCOLN ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: FAIRPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $1,025.00 SAYAKHOM, WILLIAM 1476 ICE POND ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo