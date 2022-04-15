Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 7, 2022          85 NOT PROVIDED ANGELO, DEANNA R Property Address: 51 VERMONT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK, NA Amount: $155,000.00 WARD, DANIEL E Property Address: 46 ROCKLAND PARK, ROCHESTER NY Lender: HOMESTEAD FUNDING CORP Amount: $7,500.00 14420 WEAVER, ANNE P & WEAVER, PAUL W Property Address: 3910 COUNTY LINE ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

