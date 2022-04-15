Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 25, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DAVIS, RICHARD D Appoints: ALDER, JOHN DERUE, SALLY G Appoints: DERUE, ROBERT F GUPTA, CONSTANCE LAWS Appoints: WELCH, ROBERT M MARCANO, ANTHONY Appoints: MARCANO, ADAM MASEK, JAMES G Appoints: KLEPPE, TANYA ORLOWSKI, ANNA MARIE Appoints: ORLOWSKI, DONALD E PELLETIER, ARTHUR D Appoints: PELLETIER, STEPHEN M ROBERTS, JACALYN D Appoints: SALITAN, ERIK R STAGLIN, RITA K Appoints: BUTLER, ...

