Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE April 15, 2022 0

One man's scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job? Hochul's previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation. One ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo