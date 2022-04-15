Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Real Estate / Housing / Rochester rental rates jump significantly in March

Rochester rental rates jump significantly in March

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 15, 2022 0

Median rental rates in Rochester jumped by 11.4 percent year-over-year in March, according to the monthly report from Realtor.com. The overall median rent in Rochester climbed to $1,333 (a combination of studio, one-bed room and two-bedroom rates). One-bedroom rates experienced the sharpest increase, a spike of 13.9 percent to $1,238. Among the largest 50 metro areas in ...

