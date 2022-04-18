Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Landlords cautioned about rent increases and ERAP rules

By: Patty Remmell April 18, 2022 0

Landlords who accepted rent payments through the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) are being reminded that it is illegal to raise rent for 12 months. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the reminder advisory on Monday, warning that her office will take action to protect tenants. "The rules are clear: Landlords who accept ERAP payments ...

