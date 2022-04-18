Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Appellate review: People v. Yeomas

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Appellate review Waiver of findings of fact – Suppression hearing People v. Yeomas KA 18-02070 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in denying his request to suppress statements he made to law ...

