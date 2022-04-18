Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuit challenges reduction to judgment interest rate

Lawsuit challenges reduction to judgment interest rate

Rate cut from 9% to 2%

By: Bennett Loudon April 18, 2022 0

Three western New York credit unions have filed a federal class-action lawsuit challenging a new New York state law set to go into effect at the end of the month that lowers the interest rate on debt judgments from 9% to 2%. The plaintiffs in the complaint filed April 4 in U.S. District Court in New ...

