Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 8, 2022          56  NOT PROVIDED RESIDUAL SOLUTIONS LLC to GRADY INVESTMENTS LLC Property Address: 191 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12647 Page: 0047 Tax Account: 107.54-3-5 Full Sale Price: $1.00 RIGGS, GAIL et ano to CAFALONE, JEANETTE A et ano Property Address: VACANT LAND ON LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Liber: ...

