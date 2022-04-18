Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 28, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 28, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ROUNDTREES CLEANING 324 ARBORWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - ROUNDTREE, TYRONE OKEITH 324 ARBORWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE LIMITLESS WORKS 75 BURNING BRUSH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - PABON, XAVIER & QUINONES-DELGADO, EMMANUEL 75 BURNING BRUSH DRIVE, ...

