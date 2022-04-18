Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 25-26-27-28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 25, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT QUARLES, BRIANA L 139 LA SOLIS DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 REED, IMANI N 588 NORTH GOODMAN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 REED, IMANI N 588 NORTH GOODMAN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $656.00 RIVERA, DAIJAH A 297 CHARWOOD ...

