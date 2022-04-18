Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 8, 2022         64 14420 VADAS, MARY & VADAS, PAUL Property Address: 333 SHUMWAY ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 WILSON, ABIGAIL N Property Address: 362 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: EVANS BANK, NA Amount: $150,000.00 14428 RIVOLI, DEENA & RIVOLI, MICHAEL A Property Address: 1447 DAVIS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE ...

