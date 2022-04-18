Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 28, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADNEPOS, LEE Appoints: ADNEPOS, JUDITH E AVILES, ALEXANDER C Appoints: TORO, JANINIE L EDENS, JOHN H II Appoints: EDENS, CHAD STEWART, SHARON Appoints: SIMONE, VINCENT VIOLA, HELEN O Appoints: VIOLA, THOMAS A  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo