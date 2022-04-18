Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Extradition: United States of America v. Beltran-Leyva (Guzman Loera)

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Extradition Waiver – Specialty Doctrine United States of America v. Beltran-Leyva (Guzman Loera) 19-2239-cr Judges Newman, Lynch, and Park Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of conducting a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking conspiracies, unlawful use of a firearm and money laundering conspiracy. He argued, inter alia, that the indictment violated ...

