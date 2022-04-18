Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Preliminary injunction: JLM Couture, Inc. v. Gutman

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Preliminary injunction Breach of contract – Meritorious claim JLM Couture, Inc. v. Gutman 21-870-cv Judges Newman, Lynch, and Park Background: The defendant, a bridal designer and social media influencer, appealed from a preliminary injunction that ordered her not to compete with the plaintiff through the end of her contractual term, enjoined her ...

