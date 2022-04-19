Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court orders new sentencing

Appeals court orders new sentencing

By: Bennett Loudon April 19, 2022 0

A state appeals court has sent a case back to Monroe County Court for a defendant to be resentenced because the judge did not clearly state the sentence on the record in court. Defendant Keyoni Adams pleaded guilty in November 2017 to fourth-degree arson. Adams was accused of starting a fire in the early morning of July ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo