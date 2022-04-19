Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Masks now optional on public transit following judge’s ruling

Masks now optional on public transit following judge’s ruling

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 19, 2022 0

Masks are no longer mandatory for passengers on public transportation after a federal judge in Florida ruled on Monday that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) did not follow proper rule-making procedures. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Monday night that it will no longer enforce the Security Directives and Emergency Amendment that required the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo