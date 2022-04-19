Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 28-29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 28, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT OZTURK, HASAN Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Amount: OZTURK, SEVINC Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Amount: PINKARD, LATRINA M Favor: SECOND ROUND SUB LLC Amount: STEFANUCCI, DEBRA M Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Amount: STUDIO ONE DANCE CORP Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT AFFELDT, JULIE E 82 EASTVIEW ...

