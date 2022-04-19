Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 29, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 29, 2022 LIEN RELEASE MAYE, MARVIN K Favor: USA/IRS 683 GILLETTE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo