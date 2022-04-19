Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 29, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 29, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRESLER, EVELYN Appoints: OECHSLE, TIM BRESLER, RONALD L Appoints: OECHSLE, TIM IGLOO SERIES V TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC MIGLIORATTI, JOYCE SILVAROLE Appoints: DONOGHUE, GINA DEJOE  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo