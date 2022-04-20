Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Missing witness: People v. Barkley

Fourth Department – Missing witness: People v. Barkley

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Missing witness Grand jury testimony – Defendant’s conduct People v. Barkley KA 16-00127 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault. He argues that it was in error for the court to admit into evidence the grand jury testimony of the victim, who stopped ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo