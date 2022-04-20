Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House GOP voting remotely more often after initial scorn

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM April 20, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 50 Republicans who once joined a lawsuit claiming the House's pandemic-era proxy voting was unconstitutional have themselves voted by proxy this year, remotely without showing up. Across the aisle, Rep. Kai Kahele, a Hawaiian Airlines pilot as well as a Hawaii congressman, has used proxy votes on all but five of ...

