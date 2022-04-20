Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 12, 2022          57 14420 MUDD, KEVIN J to STRADER, ANDREA N Property Address: 34 MEADOW VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12648 Page: 0481 Tax Account: 068.11-6-9 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 RODAK, JOSEPH M to Powley, Jason Property Address: 6323 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12648 Page: 0074 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo