Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 12, 2022           117 NOT PROVIDED BALLER, BETHANY & DONOGHUE, BETHANY B Property Address: 25 PARKMERE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $189,000.00 STRADER, ANDREA N Property Address: Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $156,750.00 14420 NAUERTH, DAVID R & NAUERTH, KELLY L Property Address: 20 SCARLET PINE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

