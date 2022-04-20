Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Opioid settlement funds distributed

Millions more in legal settlements expected

By: Bennett Loudon April 20, 2022 0

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced the first round of payments from the opioid settlements to counties in the Finger Lakes region and Rochester. In 2022, the Finger Lakes region will receive a total of $9 million, with more than $5.5 million going to Monroe County and more than $390,000 going to ...

