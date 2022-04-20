Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Tax court: Ruesch v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

Second Circuit – Tax court: Ruesch v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Tax court Seriously delinquent certification – Jurisdiction Ruesch v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue 20-3493-ag Judges Kearse, Lohier, and Lee Background: At issue is whether the tax court properly dismissed the petitioner’s challenge to the certification of her tax debt as seriously delinquent. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed, in part, and vacated and remanded. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo