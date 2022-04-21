Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Convicted NY state judge gets 1 year and 3 months in prison

Convicted NY state judge gets 1 year and 3 months in prison

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER April 21, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters. Ex-State Supreme Court Justice ...

