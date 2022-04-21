Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 13, 2022              47  NOT PROVIDED KAUSCH, MAUREEN et al to PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 26 FALLENSON DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12648 Page: 0596 Tax Account: 060.13-5-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 KLEHR, ROBERT F to PERL LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 26 FALLENSON DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: ...

