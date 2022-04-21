Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 30, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 30, 2022 LIEN RELEASE HEARD, ELLEN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 40 COUNTRY DOWNS CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MECHANICS LIEN NORTHEAST QUADRANT ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT INC Favor: MECH TECH HVAC INC Amount: $122,300.00 1030 JACKSON ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

