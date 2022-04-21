Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded April 13, 2022              92 NOT PROVIDED CUERVO, AARON & CUERVO, RIANNA Property Address: 85 THATCHER, PITTSFORD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $186,459.00 DIDOMENICO, SUSAN & WILLETT, BRIAN R Property Address: 493 CHURCHVILLE  ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK N A Amount: $89,000.00 DRAPER, ANDREW R Property Address: 504 PEART ...

