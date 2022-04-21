Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 30, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 30, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC JESSUP, MARY Appoints: MOTTER, BRITTNEY SACINO, FRANCES Appoints: SACINO, ANTHONY SMITH, LAURA R Appoints: BUTLER, GREGORY S STEIN, CARL Appoints: AGUIRRE, NICOLE US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC  

